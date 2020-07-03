French President Emmanuel Macron Names Senior Official Jean Castex New PM

French civil official Jean Castex drew up the policy for easing the coronavirus lockdown

President Emmanuel Macron on Friday named senior French civil servant Jean Castex, who drew up the policy for easing the coronavirus lockdown, as his new prime minister as part of a government reshuffle.

"The president of the Republic has named Jean Castex as prime minister and mandated him to form a government," the presidency said in a brief statement.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe and his entire government resigned Friday as Macron's ruling party reels from dire local election results and the president prepares to tackle the economic crisis resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

