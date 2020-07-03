French President Emmanuel Macron Names Senior Official Jean Castex New PM

"The president of the Republic has named Jean Castex as prime minister and mandated him to form a government," the presidency said in a brief statement.

French President Emmanuel Macron Names Senior Official Jean Castex New PM

French civil official Jean Castex drew up the policy for easing the coronavirus lockdown

Paris:

President Emmanuel Macron on Friday named senior French civil servant Jean Castex, who drew up the policy for easing the coronavirus lockdown, as his new prime minister as part of a government reshuffle.

"The president of the Republic has named Jean Castex as prime minister and mandated him to form a government," the presidency said in a brief statement.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe and his entire government resigned Friday as Macron's ruling party reels from dire local election results and the president prepares to tackle the economic crisis resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Comments
President Emmanuel MacronFrance New PMJean Castex

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter