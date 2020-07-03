French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, His Government Resigns

No reason was given in the short statement, but a cabinet shuffle had been widely expected after Macron vowed to chart a new course for the last two years of his term.

The French government led by Prime Minister Edouard Philippe and his government submitted their resignations Friday, which President Emmanuel Macron has accepted, the presidency said.

The government will continue to handle "day-to-day matters" until a new government is named, the presidency said.

