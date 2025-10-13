France's Macron Ignores Calls For Resignation: "My Mandate Is To Serve"

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday he would continue to serve to ensure stability in the country, ignoring repeated calls by the opposition for him to resign amid France's worst political crisis in decades.

"Never forget that the mandate given by the French people is to serve, to serve and serve, and to provide answers to the questions of everyday French people, and to do everything possible for the independence of France," Macron told reporters in Egypt, just days after re-appointing Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu as head of his government.

"That is the only thing that matters. The rest is the government's business... I will continue to ensure stability," added Macron, whose second and final term ends in 2027.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)