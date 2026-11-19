A French court sentenced three women to prison Wednesday for joining jihadists fighting in Syria in 2015, including a former army soldier who had been radicalised.

Two of the women, named as Scheherazade C. and Sarah L., were married at the time to Adrien Guihal, a Frenchman who joined the Islamic State group and travelled to Syria to fight with them in the country's civil war.

The Paris court sentenced 40-year-old Scheherazade C. to nine years, saying she had benefited from the "largesse of IS" and "privileged status" of being married to Guihal, a high-ranking figure in the group, while putting her three young children in danger.

Sarah L., 36, his second wife, was sentenced to five years in prison, with four of them suspended.

Both women are now divorced from Guihal, who is known in France for claiming responsibility on behalf of IS for the July 2016 attack in Nice, when a truck rammed Bastille Day crowds, killing 86 people.

The court jailed the ex-soldier, named as 43-year-old Linda B., for 12 years.

Radicalised in her early 30s, she left for Syria in February 2015 with three other women, including one who was her secret lover.

She chose to remain for five years in IS-held territory, even returning to the group's bastion in Raqqa in June 2017 with her three-month-old baby, the court said.

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