Instagram Down For Some Users: Report

Facebook Inc's photo-sharing social network Instagram is down for some users, according to DownDetector.com, a website which monitors outages.
DownDetector.com showed that there were over 32,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Instagram.
The photo-sharing social network started having issues at 7:21 p.m. ET on Monday, according to the DownDetector.com.
Instagram and Facebook did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
