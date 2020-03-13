Europe Now Epicentre Of Coronavirus Pandemic: World Health Organisation

The World Health Organization said that Europe is reporting more daily cases than China did at the height of its outbreak.

Europe Now Epicentre Of Coronavirus Pandemic: World Health Organisation

5,000 deaths due to coronavirus have been reported worldwide. (File)

Geneva:

The World Health Organization warned Friday that Europe was now the "epicentre" for the global coronavirus pandemic and reporting more daily cases than China did at the height of its outbreak. 

"Europe has now become the epicentre of the pandemic," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a virtual press conference, describing the more than 5,000 deaths worldwide as "a tragic milestone."

