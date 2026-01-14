Trump-Mamdani Ties Improving? Report Says Both Text Each Other

Not too long ago, they called each other names, but all's not the same between US President Donald Trump and New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani. During their November meeting in the Oval Office, Mamdani and Trump, despite their very public hostility and ideological differences, looked at ease, hinting at a thaw in relations.

The latest is that they have started texting each other, Axios reported. The exchanges reportedly began soon after they shared phone numbers during their last meeting.

Their White House encounter came after months of public clashes. Before his election as mayor, Mamdani called Trump a “fascist,” while the American President warned New Yorkers that electing Mamdani would be disastrous. He also called Mamdani a “communist lunatic” and a "Jew hater," vowing to “Make New York City Great Again” and threatening to block him from exercising power over the city.

In person, though, they appeared to get along effortlessly. During the meeting, Trump praised the mayor, saying, "Wow, you are even better-looking in person than you are on TV." Only days earlier, he claimed he was “a much better looking person” than Mamdani.

Mamdani then discussed New York City neighbourhoods and even a pharmacy frequented by Trump's father. "It was a productive meeting focused on a place of shared admiration and love, which is New York City, and the need to deliver affordability to New Yorkers," Mamdani said.

Trump said, “The better he does the happier I am.”

Shortly after his election, Mamdani told supporters, "If anyone can show a nation betrayed by Donald Trump how to defeat him, it is the city that gave rise to him… turn the volume up."

Trump reacted, "I don't know exactly what he means by 'turning the volume up.' He has to be careful when he says that to me."

In November, during the meeting at the White House, observers saw that the two quickly struck a rapport despite their ideological differences. Trump also praised Mamdani's electoral victory, "He really ran an incredible race against some very tough people, very smart people."

Mamdani said, "I intend to make it clear to President Trump that I will work with him on any agenda that benefits New Yorkers. If an agenda hurts New Yorkers, I will also be the first to say so."

On his earlier public criticisms of the 34-year-old mayor, Trump later clarified, "I was hitting him a little hard. I think we'll get along fine. Look, we're looking for the same thing: we want to make New York strong."