"I'm A Much Better Looking Person": Trump On Comparison With Zohran Mamdani

US President Donald Trump has described himself as “a much better looking person” than New York mayoral hopeful Zohran Mamdani.

When asked on CBS 60 Minutes Interview, about his response to some people calling Mamdani “a left-wing version” of Trump, 79-year-old president said, “I think I'm a much better looking person.”

On Mamdani's self-proclaimed political identity, Trump added, “Communist, not a socialist. He's far worse than a socialist.”

CBS: "Zohran Mamdani, 34yo democratic socialist..."@POTUS: "Communist. He's far worse than a socialist."



CBS: "Some people have compared him to a left-wing version of you — charismatic, breaking the old rules..."@POTUS: "Well, I think I'm a much better looking person." ???????? pic.twitter.com/3X5L8eRFAJ — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 2, 2025

This is not the first time the US President has been vocal about his opinions about the Democratic nominee for NYC mayor.

In July, Trump called Mamdani a “communist lunatic” and vowed to “Make New York City Great Again.” Trump, at the time, said he would not allow Mamdani to “destroy” the city, adding that he “holds all the levers” to stop him.

Mamdani, who became a US citizen in 2018, would be the city's first Muslim mayor if elected on November 4. He has said he will not be “intimidated” by Trump after the President threatened to have him arrested if he blocked Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations in New York.

“The President of the United States just threatened to have me arrested, stripped of my citizenship, put in a detention camp and deported not because I have broken any law but because I will refuse to let ICE terrorise our city,” Mamdani said in a statement.

The New York mayor election, scheduled for Tuesday, is expected to be one of the most competitive in recent memory. Mamdani has emerged as the frontrunner after defeating former Governor Andrew Cuomo in the June 24 Democratic primary, securing about 43.5 per cent of first-round votes under ranked-choice voting. Cuomo will contest the election as an independent, alongside incumbent mayor Eric Adams and Republican Curtis Sliwa.