Trump Vows To 'Make NYC Great Again', Calls Mamdani "Communist Lunatic"

US President Donald Trump said that he will save the New York City from "Communist lunatic" Indian-origin mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani. In a post on Truth Social he wrote, "As President of the United States, I'm not going to let this Communist Lunatic destroy New York. Rest assured, I hold all the levers, and have all the cards. I'll save New York City, and make it "Hot" and "Great" again, just like I did with the Good Ol' USA!"

This comes in the backdrop of Mamdani refusing to be "intimidated" by Trump, after the Republican said his administration would have the Democrat arrested if he stops Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) from doing its work in America's most populous city.

Mamdani said, "The President of the United States just threatened to have me arrested, stripped of my citizenship, put in a detention camp and deported. Not because I have broken any law but because I will refuse to let ICE terrorise our city."

"His statements don't just represent an attack on our democracy but an attempt to send a message to every New Yorker who refuses to hide in the shadow: if you speak up, they will come for you," he added.

On Tuesday, Trump had said that the New York City Democratic nominee for mayor is a "pure, true communist" and a "total nut job" and added that he will "have a lot of fun with him" if he is elected.

Mamdani became the Democratic candidate for mayor of New York City on Tuesday and will face the general election in November. Born in Uganda to South Asian parents, he would be the first Muslim mayor of the heavily Democratic city if he wins the general election in November. Several Republicans are pushing for the cancellation of Mamdani's citizenship, as he became a US citizen only in 2018.