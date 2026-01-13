All About Zohran Mamdani's New $100-Million Mansion Which Has A "Ghost"

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and his wife, Rama Duwaji, are moving from their Queens apartment to Gracie Mansion, the official residence of New York City's mayor. The $100-million mansion is said to have a “ghost.”

About Gracie Mansion, Zohran Mamdani's New Home

Gracie Mansion, on East 88th Street and East End Avenue in Yorkville, Manhattan, has stood for over two centuries. Built in 1799 by merchant Archibald Gracie, the 12,855-square-foot home overlooks a bend of the East River.

Originally a private residence, it became the mayoral home in 1942 when former mayor Fiorello La Guardia moved in during World War II. He called the home New York's “little White House.”

Since then, most mayors have spent at least some time in the stately custard-coloured mansion, though a few, like Michael Bloomberg, preferred to use it mainly for official purposes.

Over the years, the mansion has undergone numerous restorations, including the addition of the Susan E Wagner Wing in the early 1980s for public events.

The interiors feature elements dating back to the 1800s. The house retains historic features such as the original fireplace, where Alexander Hamilton reportedly died following his duel with Aaron Burr.

The Ghost Of Gracie Mansion

According to former Mayor Eric Adams, the mayoral house also has a ghost. He said last month, “Beware of the ghost. I told [Zohran Mamdani] about it. So the ghost is there. It's a friendly ghost, as long as you're doing right by the city. If you don't become right by the city, he turns into a poltergeist.”

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is on Capitol Hill today.



He tells me about Zohran Mamdani announcing he's moving into Gracie Mansion:



“Beware of the ghost. I told [Zohran] about it. So the ghost is there. It's a friendly ghost, as long as you're doing right by the city. If you… pic.twitter.com/TCw7Ejh34y — Chase Williams (@ChaseWilliams_) December 9, 2025

Gracie Mansion: Amenities

For Mamdani, 34, and Duwaji, the mansion is the opposite of their previous one-bedroom, $2,300-per-month Queens apartment, which lacked a washer and dryer and was prone to flooding.

Gracie Mansion offers 11,000 square feet of living space, a private chef, an ornate ballroom, and a veranda with sweeping views of the East River. Mamdani has said he would make the historic home more accessible to New Yorkers, promising to open it to residents.

“A home that belongs to the people,” he called the mansion while moving into the house on Tuesday.

How Gracie Mansion Became The Mayoral Home

After financial hardship forced Archibald Gracie to sell the house in 1823, the property went through several owners before being incorporated into Carl Schurz Park in 1910. Over the decades, it served various public functions, including a museum and concession stands, before being restored and designated as the mayoral residence. Today, the Gracie Mansion Conservancy oversees its preservation.