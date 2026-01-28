"Next Attack Will Be Far Worse": Trump's Latest Threat To Iran

US President Donald Trump appeared on Wednesday to threaten another attack on Iran if it does not "make a deal" on nuclear weapons, after Tehran rejected talks.

"Hopefully Iran will quickly 'Come to the Table' and negotiate a fair and equitable deal - NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS," the US leader said in a social media post, noting that "a massive armada is heading to Iran."

"As I told Iran once before, MAKE A DEAL! They didn't, and there was 'Operation Midnight Hammer,' a major destruction of Iran. The next attack will be far worse!"

