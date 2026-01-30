"Dangerous Question": Trump's Quip When Asked About Life Without Melania

US President Donald Trump, his wife Melania Trump and other top members of his administration were at the John F Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts to attend the premiere of “Melania,” a high-budget documentary executive-produced by the First Lady.

During the screening, Trump was asked whether he would be the same man he is today if he had not met his wife. With his partner standing next to him, Trump replied, "That's an interesting question. I better be very careful with that... He is asking me a very dangerous question".

He added, “I think she has really been a great help. She has done a great job - very respected, very smart, very measured — sometimes when I am not so measured".

About Melania, The Documentary

The documentary has been financed at a whopping $75 million by Amazon MGM Studios.

At first, Amazon MGM Studios paid $40 million to license the project and a related docuseries scheduled for release later this year on the Amazon Prime Video. The first lady is one of the producers of the documentary, which talks about the 20 days leading up to Trump's 2025 inauguration as well as the family's return to the White House.

Besides this, the studio coughed up another $35 million to promote and distribute Melania, which is being made available across 25 territories outside North America, Reuters reported. Promotional ads are expected to be seen in various places, including London's Piccadilly Circus.

Jeff Bezos, Amazon's chairman, contributed to Trump's inaugural fund earlier this year.

Directed by Brett Ratner, the documentary offers rare access to the private life of the first lady, who has kept a low public profile during Trump's second term in office.

The trailer for Melania starts on Inauguration Day in January last year and shows the first lady in a navy wide-brimmed hat for the ceremony at the US Capitol. Further, it highlights her role as an adviser to the US President, including the moment where she encourages her husband to emphasise “peacemaker and unifier” in his inaugural address.

Among the top Trump administration officials who attended the premiere were Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F Kennedy, Jr, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

The documentary is being screened in about 1,700 theaters in the US and Canada on Friday.