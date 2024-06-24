Cops, Priest Among 15 Killed In Attack At Churches, Synagogue In Russia

Unidentified gunmen opened fire at a synagogue, two church, and a police post in Russia's Dagestan region

At least 15 people, including policemen and a priest, were killed and several others injured after unidentified gunmen opened fire at a synagogue, two churches, and a police post in Russia's North Caucasus region of Dagestan on Sunday, the region's governor said.

The simultaneous attacks occurred in Dagestan's largest city of Makhachkala and in the coastal city of Derbent. Officials said that the police personnel had killed four gunmen in Makhachkala and two in Derbent.

Governor Sergei Melikov said that among the dead, in addition to the police officers, were several civilians, including an Orthodox priest who had worked in Derbent for more than 40 years.

"This is a day of tragedy day for Dagestan and the whole country," Reuters quoted Melikov as saying.

"We understand who is behind the organisation of the terrorist attacks and what goal they pursued," he added, without disclosing further details.

The governor also said that June 24-26 have been declared days of mourning in Dagestan, with flags lowered to half-staff and all entertainment events cancelled.

Russia's Investigative Committee said it had opened criminal probes over "acts of terror" in Dagestan. There, however, was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attacks.

Russia's state media cited law enforcement as saying that among the attackers had been two sons of the head of central Dagestan's Sergokala district, who had been detained.

The incident comes three months after 145 people were killed in an attack claimed by the Islamic State on a concert hall near Moscow, Russia's worst terrorist attack in years.