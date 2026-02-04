'Culture, Trade, Trust': China Envoy Signals New Momentum In India Ties

China's Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, used the occasion of the Spring Festival and Chinese New Year celebrations to underline what he called a "renewed momentum" in India-China relations, blending cultural reflections with concrete economic milestones and diplomatic signals of a reset between the two Asian neighbours.

Speaking to a gathering of Chinese and Indian guests, the envoy invoked centuries-old civilisational links, drawing from his recent visits to the Ajanta Caves and Ellora Caves—UNESCO World Heritage sites known for their Buddhist art and architecture—where he said he could "see the historical exchanges and learning between Chinese and Indian Buddhist cultures."

He spoke about his recent visits to Santiniketan, home to Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore, and the Chinese language and culture departments at Visva-Bharati University in West Bengal. These visits, Feihong said, reinforced his sense of the "enduring cultural ties and spiritual resonance" between the two countries.

Drawing parallels between traditional festivals and philosophies, the envoy noted how both nations emphasise unity, harmony, and self-reliance at the family and national levels. He suggested that China's vision of global harmony and India's aspirations for global leadership share common ground in promoting multilateralism and the development of the Global South.

Glad to celebrate the Spring Festival with Chinese and Indian friends.



Wishing you a prosperous Year of the Horse and every success in the year ahead! 🐎 pic.twitter.com/572PyDpcN1 — Xu Feihong (@China_Amb_India) February 3, 2026

Feihong stressed that Beijing views New Delhi as "a cooperation partner and development opportunity," calling for better alignment of development strategies and deeper practical cooperation to "expand the pie of future benefits." He emphasised strengthening people-to-people exchanges, building "bridges of friendship," and enhancing multilateral coordination.

A key highlight of his address was the economic data. Feihong revealed that bilateral trade between India and China touched a record US$155.6 billion in 2025, marking over 12 per cent year-on-year growth. Indian exports to China, he said, grew by 9.7 per cent, showcasing what he described as the "vast potential" of economic engagement between the two economies.

The ambassador also pointed to recent steps to ease travel and exchanges. China has resumed the pilgrimage for Indian devotees to Mount Kailash and Lake Manasarovar in the Tibet Autonomous Region. India, in turn, has resumed issuing tourist visas to Chinese citizens, and direct flights between the two countries have been restored—moves he said would significantly boost people-to-people contacts.

Importantly, Feihong referred to the meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Tianjin last August, calling it a "successful meeting" that helped put relations on a path of improvement. Since then, he said, exchanges at various levels have increased, and bilateral ties have "continued to improve".

He concluded by reaffirming China's commitment to "true multilateralism", safeguarding free trade, and ensuring stable global supply chains—themes that resonate strongly amid ongoing geopolitical and economic uncertainties.

As he wished guests a prosperous Year of the Horse, the envoy's message was clear-- cultural memory, economic pragmatism, and renewed diplomacy could together define the next chapter of India-China ties.