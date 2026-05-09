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Chinese Boy Solves 3x3x3 Cube In Seconds, Sets New World Record

Xuanyi Geng's latest feat underlines relentless precision, consistency and the rapidly evolving future of competitive speedcubing.

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Chinese Boy Solves 3x3x3 Cube In Seconds, Sets New World Record
With the new mark, Geng broke his own previous world record average of 3.84 seconds.
  • Xuanyi Geng set a new 3x3x3 cube speedcubing record averaging 3.71 seconds
  • The record was set at the Deqing Small & Special 2026 event in Zhejiang, China
  • Geng's recorded times included 3.79, 4.33, 3.61, 3.74, and 2.80 seconds
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A new world record has been set in the world of speedcubing, with China's Xuanyi Geng solving a 3x3x3 rotating puzzle cube in an average time of just 3.71 seconds.

The record was achieved at the Deqing Small & Special 2026 event held in Huzhou, Zhejiang, China, on April 26, 2026. During the competition, Geng recorded times of 3.79, 4.33, 3.61, 3.74 and 2.80 seconds, reported Guinness World Records. As per World Cube Association (WCA) rules, the fastest and slowest times were removed before calculating the final average.

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With the new mark, Geng broke his own previous world record average of 3.84 seconds, which he had set earlier this year at the Beijing Winter 2026 event in Beijing, China, on January 11, 2026.

Achieving this benchmark, Xuanyi Geng's latest feat underlines relentless precision, consistency and the rapidly evolving future of competitive speedcubing.

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