Chinese Boy Solves 3x3x3 Cube In Seconds, Sets New World Record

A new world record has been set in the world of speedcubing, with China's Xuanyi Geng solving a 3x3x3 rotating puzzle cube in an average time of just 3.71 seconds.

The record was achieved at the Deqing Small & Special 2026 event held in Huzhou, Zhejiang, China, on April 26, 2026. During the competition, Geng recorded times of 3.79, 4.33, 3.61, 3.74 and 2.80 seconds, reported Guinness World Records. As per World Cube Association (WCA) rules, the fastest and slowest times were removed before calculating the final average.

Watch Video Here:

Fastest average time to solve a 3x3x3 rotating puzzle cube - 3.71 seconds set by Xuanyi Geng (China)



The times were 3.79, 4.33, 3.61, 3.74 and 2.80 - the fastest and slowest are not counted and the average is calculated from the remaining three solves.



📹: cuberootme pic.twitter.com/8OJkziT6U0 — Guinness World Records (@GWR) May 8, 2026

With the new mark, Geng broke his own previous world record average of 3.84 seconds, which he had set earlier this year at the Beijing Winter 2026 event in Beijing, China, on January 11, 2026.

Achieving this benchmark, Xuanyi Geng's latest feat underlines relentless precision, consistency and the rapidly evolving future of competitive speedcubing.