A British Airways plane veered off the taxiway after it became stuck in the grass at Heathrow Airport, the BBC reported. The incident happened on Tuesday morning. Flight BA75, a Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner heading to Lagos, Nigeria, had just pushed back from its parking gate. While moving along the taxiway toward the runway, the aircraft's front wheel entered the grass.

Around 215 passengers were on board at the time. Travellers reported that the plane was completely packed and ready for departure before it suddenly came to a halt.

Because the nose gear was stuck in the dirt, ground crews could not immediately bring mobile stairs up to the doors.

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Reacting to the incident, a spokesperson for BA said, "We're very sorry to our customers for the disruption to their flight."

"Our teams are working to get them on their way as quickly as possible and are in touch with them to put things right," they added.

Airport officials confirmed that nobody was hurt. "The captain said something like 'the nose has ended up in the grass' and did sound a bit crestfallen," Richard Cooper, who was on the plane, said, as quoted by the media outlet.

"The crew apologised a lot for the discomfort and any distress, but it wasn't a traumatic event."

"If truth be told, I didn't notice it happening. We were on the taxiway doing about 5mph at the time. We were stuck there for some time, but given regular updates from the flight crew."

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Ground teams began working to rearrange travel plans for the stranded passengers, while engineers and airport staff worked to safely recover the stuck aircraft.

Passengers were able to disembark when it was safe. They were later taken back to the terminal by bus.

"Eventually they brought steps up to the aircraft on the taxiway and a convoy of buses to get everyone off in one go," Cooper said.

"I'm pretty circumspect about it. Speaking to people on the bus who were transporting back to Lagos from Canada, they were understandably more upset," he added.