Britain's First Openly Gay Surrogate Father Charged With Rape And Human Trafficking

Barrie Drewitt-Barlow, who became widely known as one of Britain's first openly gay fathers through surrogacy, has been charged with rape and human trafficking offences in the UK.

According to reports by Sky News and The Guardian, Drewitt-Barlow appeared before magistrates alongside his husband, Scott Hutchinson, over a series of alleged offences involving several male complainants.

The charges reportedly include rape, sexual assault and trafficking for sexual exploitation. The alleged offences are said to have taken place over a number of years in Essex and Manchester.

Both men deny the allegations. They were remanded in custody and are due to appear before Chelmsford Crown Court next month.

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Drewitt-Barlow first attracted national attention in 1999 when he and his then partner Tony Barlow became one of the first gay couples in Britain to be legally recognised as parents of children born through surrogacy in the United States. Their story received widespread media coverage and was later featured in several television documentaries and newspaper interviews.

Tony Barlow and Drewitt-Barlow had previously spoken publicly about the challenges they faced as same sex parents at a time when gay parenting was still highly controversial in Britain.

The case has again placed Drewitt-Barlow in the public spotlight because of his long association with high profile media appearances and debates around surrogacy and LGBTQ+ parenting.

A police investigation is continuing. Authorities have urged anyone with relevant information to contact officers.