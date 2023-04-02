Body Of Missing 2-Year-Old Found In Alligator's Mouth In US

Police noticed an alligator with something in its mouth.

The body of a 2-year-old Florida boy who had been missing was found in an alligator's mouth on Friday, according to a report in USA Today. St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway was quoted as saying by the outlet that Taylen Mosley was reported missing after his mother, Pashun Jeffery, was found dead in her apartment on Thursday with numerous stab wounds.

The boy's father, Thomas Mosley, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the death of Ms Jeffery and their young son, as per the St. Petersburg Police Department's Facebook page.

"The child had been missing since his 20- year-old mother, Pashun Jeffery, was found stabbed to death in her St. Petersburg apartment Thursday afternoon, March 30th. A major search was launched using all the Department's resources and the assistance of many local, state and federal agencies," the department said in the post.

In Dell Homes Park, a short distance from the apartment where Ms Jeffery was discovered dead, police noticed an alligator with something in its mouth. One shot from the officers caused the snake to drop the item, according to Mr Holloway. The medical examination will further determine what caused the boy's death. The police officers were able to then retrieve the object and found the two-year-old's body intact. "We didn't want to find him this way, but at least we can bring some closure to that family now," the Police Chief said.

"We are sorry it has had to end this way," Mr Holloway said during the press conference.

According to Mr Holloway, Mr Mosley had cuts on his hands and limbs when he was admitted to the hospital on Friday. He was subsequently lodged in the Pinellas County Jail, according to online jail documents. He requested legal counsel because he did not want to talk with the police, though it is unclear whether he had already done so.