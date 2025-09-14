US Woman Fights Alligator With Bare Hands To Save Pet Dog: 'I Just Punched Him...'

A US woman has lived to tell her tale of bravery and courage after she saved a puppy from a five-foot alligator by battling the reptile. Danie Wright was walking her four-month-old puppy named Dax behind her house in Land O' Lakes, Florida when the alligator lunged towards her and attempted to snatch her furry friend.

“I heard a squeal, and I got pulled. The alligator had him by his collar and dragged him, and I wasn't gonna let go," Ms Wright, a Floridian of 20 years, was quoted as saying by the local news outlet WTSP.

As per her, the gator had ventured almost 15 feet out of the water and grabbed Dax's collar. She said she did not see the lurking reptile at first, but quickly sprang into action when the reality of the situation dawned upon her.

“I just punched him, punched and punched. I punched him in the eye enough that he kind of let go, he unclamped a little, and I pulled off," she said.

While Dax escaped without any injuries, Ms Wright suffered bite wounds and is currently recovering. Officers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission later trapped the gator and removed it from the property.

“Just be careful with your dogs, you know these alligators are no joke. I mean, 15 feet, he came out to get him, and I didn't see him," she said.

Woman charged

Earlier this month, a New Orleans mother of a 12-year-old boy was arrested after an alligator attacked the autistic child. The boy had wandered off as a negligent Hilda Vasquez, 34, failed to act and save him. She was taken into custody on charges of negligent homicide and second-degree cruelty to juveniles.

“There has been a pattern of both negligence and abuse over Bryan's 12 years, and so we believe we can prove that pattern of negligence and abuse led to a severe injury, undue pain and suffering on his part,” the New Orleans Police said in a statement.

A drone in a canal discovered the child's body, and an autopsy determined he died from “blunt force trauma due to an alligator and drowning".