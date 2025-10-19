The Louvre To Grunes Gewolbe: Biggest Museum Heists In History

Precious jewels from the Napoleon era were stolen from the renowned Louvre Museum in Paris this morning. Culture Minister Rachida Dati, who first reported the heist, said there was no injury and that she was at the site with museum staff and the police.

The museum said it would "remain closed today for exceptional reasons."

The Louvre has a long history of thefts and attacks. Its most famous resident, Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa, was stolen in 1911 by a former employee, only to be recovered two years later.

Here are some of the biggest museum heists in history:

Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, Boston (1990)

In 1990, two thieves disguised as police officers entered the museum in Boston, US, and stole 13 masterpieces, including works by Vermeer, Rembrandt, and Degas. The stolen art is valued at over $500 million, and none has been recovered. It is considered the largest art theft in history.

Van Gogh Museum, Amsterdam (2002)

Thieves stole two early Vincent Van Gogh paintings, View of the Sea at Scheveningen and Congregation Leaving the Reformed Church in Nuenen, by scaling the museum walls in Amsterdam, Netherlands, and smashing a window. The paintings were later recovered in 2016 in Italy.

National Gallery, Norway (1994)

Edvard Munch's The Scream was stolen from the National Gallery in Norway, with thieves demanding a $1 million ransom. The painting was recovered three months later. A second version was stolen in 2004 and recovered in 2006.

Green Vault, Dresden (2019)

At the Grunes Gewolbe (Green Vault) museum in Dresden, Germany, thieves broke in and stole 21 pieces of 18th-century jewellery worth over 98 million euros. The haul included diamonds and other precious stones.

Montreal Museum Of Fine Arts Heist (1972)

In 1972, thieves stole 18 paintings, including a Rembrandt, from the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts by accessing the museum through a skylight and escaping in a truck. Only one painting has been recovered.

Dulwich Picture Gallery, London (1966-1983)

Rembrandt's Portrait of Jacob de Gheyn III was stolen from Dulwich Picture Gallery in London four times over 17 years. The painting was taken through various means, from luggage racks to graveyards, but was recovered each time.

Whitworth Art Gallery, Manchester (2003)

Three watercolours by Van Gogh, Picasso, and Gauguin were stolen from the Whitworth Art Gallery in Manchester, UK, but were recovered two days later in a public restroom. The thief left a note citing poor security at the museum.

Musee d'Art Moderne, Paris (2010)

In 2010, Vjeran Tomic, nicknamed "Spider-Man," climbed into the Musee d'Art Moderne in Paris and stole five works, including paintings by Matisse and Modigliani. These works remain missing.

Mohamed Khalil Museum, Cairo (1977 And 2010)

The Van Gogh painting, Poppy Flowers, was stolen twice from the Mohamed Khalil Museum in Cairo. The first theft occurred in 1977 and the painting recovered 10 years later. In 2010, it was stolen again and remains missing. A reward of $175,000 has been offered for its recovery.

Ashmolean Museum, Oxford (2000)

In 2000, a thief lowered himself through a skylight into the Ashmolean Museum in Oxford, UK. Deploying a smoke canister to obscure security cameras, he stole Cezanne's View of Auvers-sur-Oise in under 10 minutes.