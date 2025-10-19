Mona Lisa Theft To Nazi Loots: Biggest Heists At The Louvre Museum

The world-famous Louvre Museum in Paris was closed on Sunday following a robbery, France's Culture Minister Rachida Dati confirmed. Authorities have not yet disclosed details about what was stolen or how the robbery occurred. Police and museum officials are currently investigating the incident. Reports say the thieves made off with jewellery.

The Louvre Museum, renowned for its vast collection of art and history, has been the site of several thefts and losses over the years. Here are some significant incidents:

The 1911 Theft Of The Mona Lisa

On August 21, 1911, Vincenzo Peruggia, an Italian handyman, stole Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa from the Louvre. Disguised as a museum worker, he hid overnight and removed the painting the next morning. The theft went unnoticed until the following day, and the painting was recovered in 1913 when he attempted to sell it in Florence, Italy.

Mona Lisa Vandalised

In 1956, the Mona Lisa survived two attacks: one by a razor blade, and another when a Bolivian man threw a rock, causing minor damage easily repaired.

In 1974, during a tour in Tokyo, a woman entered the museum carrying red spray paint and sprayed it across the painting's glass enclosure. Thanks to the protective glass, the artwork was unharmed.

In 2009, a Russian woman smashed a teacup against the Mona Lisa in protest after being denied French citizenship. Protective glass prevented damage.

In 2022, a man smeared the Mona Lisa with cake in a climate change protest. The artwork remained unharmed.

In 2024, environmental activists splashed soup on the bulletproof glass protecting the Mona Lisa as a statement on sustainable agriculture. The painting was not damaged.

Nazi Looting During World War II

During the German occupation of France in World War II, the Louvre's artworks were at risk of theft. Under the direction of Jacques Jaujard, many pieces were evacuated and hidden. Despite these efforts, some artworks were seized by the Nazis. After the war, efforts were made to recover and return these looted pieces. Recovered items are marked "MNR" (Musees Nationaux Recuperation) to track restitution.

The 1971 Theft Of Courbet's The Wave

In 1971, Gustave Courbet's painting The Wave was stolen from the Louvre. The theft was carried out by professional thieves, and the painting has never been recovered. Its disappearance remains a mystery.

The Disappearance Of Chardin's Still Life

Jean-Baptiste-Simeon Chardin's 18th-century still life painting vanished from the Louvre under unclear circumstances.

Attempted Theft In 1983

In 1983, thieves tried to steal Eugene Delacroix's Liberty Leading the People (a masterpiece showing the 1830 French Revolution) from the Louvre. The gang was caught before escaping, and the painting was unharmed.

1983 Armour Theft

Two Renaissance pieces, an ornate Milanese helmet and breastplate, donated by the Rothschild family in 1922, were stolen in 1983. The Louvre recovered them nearly 40 years later in 2021 after a military expert in Bordeaux identified the items.