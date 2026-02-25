Advertisement

Head Of France's Palace Of Versailles To Take Over Louvre: Report

The appointment ofChristophe Leribault is expected to be announced at a government meeting later Wednesday.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Head Of France's Palace Of Versailles To Take Over Louvre: Report
Christophe Leribault is the president of France's Palace of Versailles.
France:

The president of France's Palace of Versailles is expected to take over as head of the Louvre following the resignation of Laurence des Cars, an informed source told AFP on Wednesday.

The appointment of Christophe Leribault is expected to be announced at a government meeting later Wednesday, the source said, adding that he would be tasked with "securing" and "modernising" the world's most-visited museum.

On Tuesday, des Cars sent her resignation to President Emmanuel Macron, which was accepted, following a string of scandals including the brazen theft of jewels in broad daylight.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Christophe Leribault, Louvre, Palace Of Versailles
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com