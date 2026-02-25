Head Of France's Palace Of Versailles To Take Over Louvre: Report

The president of France's Palace of Versailles is expected to take over as head of the Louvre following the resignation of Laurence des Cars, an informed source told AFP on Wednesday.

The appointment of Christophe Leribault is expected to be announced at a government meeting later Wednesday, the source said, adding that he would be tasked with "securing" and "modernising" the world's most-visited museum.

On Tuesday, des Cars sent her resignation to President Emmanuel Macron, which was accepted, following a string of scandals including the brazen theft of jewels in broad daylight.