Australian Magician Daniel Hidden Vanishes With Mysterious Message, Police Seek Public Help

Queensland Police is seeking public assistance to locate a magician who disappeared earlier this month, leaving friends and family members in the dark. Daniel Hidden, 26, a well-known mentalist and deception artist in southeast Queensland's entertainment scene, was last seen leaving an address on Chelsea Avenue at Broadbeach, Gold Coast, around 3 am local time on June 14 in a silver Hyundai Santa Fe, while towing a Galaxy caravan.

While Hidden's whereabouts remain unknown, his website currently displays a mysterious message: “Transformation requires disappearance”. It remains unclear when the message appeared, and if it is connected to his disappearance.

The family members described Hidden's disappearances as out of character and contacted the police. After an initial probe, the police managed to locate Hidden's silver Hyundai and caravan at a car park on Currumbin Creek Rd in Currumbin Valley about 3 pm on Tuesday.

"Police are seeking public assistance to locate a 26-year-old man missing from Broadbeach since Sunday, 14 June. About 3 am, Daniel Hidden (pictured) left an address on Chelsea Avenue in his silver Hyundai Santa Fe wagon, with Queensland registration 672LI3, towing a Galaxy brand caravan," the Queensland Police said in a statement.

"His vehicle and caravan were located by police at a carpark on Currumbin Creek Road, Currumbin Valley around 3pm on Tuesday, 16 June."

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Hidden is described as being about 180cm tall with an average build and olive complexion. He has long black hair, a black beard and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a maroon-coloured top and black cargo pants.

"Police are appealing to Daniel or anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact Policelink," the police said.