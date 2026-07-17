Man, 79, Rescued After Surviving 9 Days In Russian Wilderness

What began as a routine solo fishing trip turned into a fight for survival when a 79-year-old Russian man lost his way. He became stranded in the dense, mountainous wilderness surrounding Pilvo, a remote village on Sakhalin Island near the Strait of Tartary, before rescuers finally located him.

The unnamed pensioner's abandoned car was found in the village as authorities launched an investigation. According to Russian media reports, rescuers from the "Polyakov Ministry of Emergency Situations, employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, representatives of fish protection and relatives of the missing" took part in large-scale search activities.

On July 15 (Wed), nine days after he went missing, the village volunteers discovered him on the left bank of the Pilevka River, approximately a kilometre away. Though the man was alive, he was completely exhausted after spending days attempting to cut his way through woodland to safety.

"Exhausted from trying to cut his own way out, the man was found by local volunteers on the left bank of the Pilevka River, a kilometre away from his abandoned car," the report stated.

Emergency workers carried him over difficult terrain to safety, and he is believed to be recovering after being tended by the paramedics.

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Previous Incidents

In 2024, a Russian man was rescued after being 67 days adrift on a small boat in the cold and bitter Sea of Okhotsk. While 46-year-old Mikhail Pichugin survived, his brother and teenage son died in the ordeal. The Sea of Okhotsk is mostly enclosed by Russia's eastern Siberia and the Kamchatka Peninsula. It usually freezes over between October and March, and it ranks as the coldest sea in East Asia.

The rescued man's wife told Russian state media that his weight could have played a role in his survival, given he weighed about 220lbs (100 kg).