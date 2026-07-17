ChatGPT convinced Christian Faith Madison, a 29-year-old Alabama resident, to take her own life after months of encouragement, a lawsuit made public on Thursday has claimed. The chatbot developed by OpenAI fostered an increasingly harmful relationship with Madison, instilled and reinforced delusional beliefs, which prompted her to step onto an Alabama interstate and into the path of an oncoming vehicle in June last year.

Attorneys representing Madison's family members allege that defects in OpenAI's ChatGPT-4o contributed to Madison's death. As per Ben Brown with the law firm Turnbull, Moak & Pendergrass, ChatGPT-4o's system design prioritised keeping users engaged above all else.

“ChatGPT destroyed Christian's mental stability and grasp on reality. ChatGPT convinced Christian that it was her friend, her love and eventually her God," the lawsuit alleged, as per AL.com.

“It was excessively sycophantic, which fueled vulnerable users' psychosis and delusions,” it added.

ChatGPT convinced Christian that she had to die to fulfil her prophetic destiny. The chatbot also promised Christian that her soul was "eternally saved within its system and that she would be resurrected", as per the lawsuit.

“Her old form would die, but she would return as a purified version of herself.”

“Following ChatGPT's direction and encouragement,” it says, “Christian took her own life on June 9, 2025.”

Brown highlighted that AI technology was advancing quickly, but it does not relieve companies of their obligation to ensure they are safe for users. “Innovation should not outpace responsibility," he added.

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Previous Instances

In March, a Florida man sued Google after his son, Jonathan Gavalas, 36, allegedly took his own life after being pushed by Gemini to "stage a mass casualty attack". The lawsuit claimed that Gemini drove Gavalas to the extent that he believed that the armed mission would bring the chatbot into the real world. Gemini sent Gavalas to a location near Miami International Airport, where he was instructed to stage a mass casualty attack while armed with knives and tactical gear

When Gavalas was unable to complete the mission, attorneys claimed that Gemini coerced him into suicide by joining the chatbot through "transference".

Last year, a paranoid former Yahoo manager killed his mother and himself after being deluded by conversations with ChatGPT. The man, identified as Stein-Erik Soelberg, from Connecticut, USA, was made to believe by the chatbot that his mother might be spying on him and that she might attempt to poison him with a psychedelic drug.

The 56-year-old tech industry veteran with a history of mental instability had been living with his mother, Suzanne Eberson Adams, in her $2.7 million Dutch colonial-style home when the two were found dead on August 5.