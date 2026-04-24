Woman's Naked Body Found Floating In Ghaziabad Canal

The naked body of a 35-year-old woman was found floating on the Ganga Nahar canal in Ghaziabad on Friday, police said.

The body was spotted near the Chitorda railway bridge under the Masuri police station limits. After police reached the spot and recovered the body from the canal, and initiated efforts to identify the woman.

The body, which appears to have drifted from upstream, was found without any clothing, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Modinagar) Bhasker Verma told PTI.

The body is said to be in the early stages of decomposition, with officials estimating that the woman died around 8 to 10 days ago. As identity is yet to be established, police have placed the body in the mortuary for a 72-hour observation period.

Verma said that although the woman's identity remains unknown, there are significant leads: A tattoo reading "Mummy and Papa" was found on one hand. The letter "P" was found tattooed on the other. Police consider these tattoos to be important clues for identification.

The matter is being investigated, and police are collecting data on missing persons reports from surrounding areas and nearby districts to verify if any match the description of the woman, the official said.

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