Woman's Body, With Hands And Legs Tied, Found Floating In Canal In Delhi

Injury marks on the woman's body show that she was smothered, the police said. (Representational)

The body of a woman, with her legs and hands tied, was found in a gunny bag dumped in a canal in Delhi's Rohini today, the police said.

Police were alerted about the body by a passerby, who saw the bag stuck at the mesh of the canal.

On reaching the spot, the body of the woman in a pink saree with her leg and hands tied with a rope was found in the gunny bag, police said.

"The injury marks on the body suggest that the woman was smothered. However, the exact cause of her death will be ascertained after post mortem," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) SD Mishra said.

A murder case has been registered and investigation has been initiated, he added.

The woman has not been identified yet, but the police say she was between 22 to 25 years old.

