"Arigato Gozaimasu": What PM Modi Said In Japan And What It Means

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on a two-day official visit to Japan, greeted his Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba with the words "Arigato gozaimasu."

The visit also saw cultural exchanges, with the Indian community in Tokyo welcoming PM Modi with traditional performances, including the recitation of the Gayatri Mantra and other Vedic chants. PM Modi invited Japanese businesses to leverage India's growing market under the "Make in India" initiative.

What Is 'Arigato Gozaimasu'?

"Arigato gozaimasu" is a common Japanese phrase that translates to "Thank you very much" in English.

In Japan, people use the phrase to express polite gratitude in everyday and formal situations. It is commonly said to strangers, superiors, or service providers, such as cashiers, waiters, teachers, or colleagues, to show respect.

PM Modi In Japan

At the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit, the two leaders strengthened bilateral ties through extensive discussions on trade, defence, technology, and infrastructure.

Japan committed to investing over 10 trillion Yen in India over the next five years. In defence, they planned joint military exercises, shared technology, and expanded defense production partnerships.

They also reinforced regional security under the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD) with the United States and Australia to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific.

The leaders reviewed the E10 Shinkansen high-speed bullet train project to improve connectivity and modernise transportation links. They also agreed on closer collaboration in artificial intelligence, semiconductor manufacturing, and critical minerals to boost economic and strategic security.

PM Modi Receives Daruma Doll

PM Modi was also presented with a traditional Japanese Daruma doll by Rev Seishi Hirose, the chief priest of the Shorinzan Daruma-Ji Temple in Takasaki. A Daruma doll is a hollow, round, and brightly painted figure, typically red, representing Bodhidharma, the Indian monk who founded Zen Buddhism.

This was PM Modi's eighth visit to Japan.