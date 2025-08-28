Japan's Traditional Daruma Doll, To Be Gifted To Modi, Has Indian Roots

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Japan on August 29-30. Invited by his Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba, PM Modi will take part in the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit, making this his eighth visit to the country.

The two leaders are expected to sign key agreements, review strategic ties, and discuss regional security under the QUAD framework with the US and Australia.

PM Modi is expected to be presented with a Daruma doll, a traditional Japanese toy symbolising good luck, as part of a customary exchange.

The Daruma Doll's Connection To India

The Daruma doll is inspired by Bodhidharma, a monk from Kanchipuram in Tamil Nadu. He was born in the Pallava capital in 440 AD and travelled to China in the 5th-6th century to spread the true Buddhist way of life.

Bodhidharma founded what became Chan Buddhism. According to tradition, he spent nine years in meditation, during which he lost the use of his limbs. This inspired the limbless, self-righting design of the Daruma doll.

The doll is round, hollow, and weighted at the bottom, allowing it to return upright when tilted. It is usually painted red with a stern face and has blank eyes. One eye is filled in when a goal is set, and the other when the goal is achieved. Its design reflects the Japanese proverb "nanakorobi yaoki" meaning "fall down seven times, get up eight."

Zen Buddhism

Bodhidharma's teachings spread from India to China and later to Japan, where Chan Buddhism evolved into Zen Buddhism.

Zen Buddhism is a school of Buddhism that focuses on meditation, mindfulness, and direct experience over strict adherence to scriptures or rituals.

The Daruma doll, inspired by his story, is widely used in Japan, especially during the New Year, to set and track goals.

Daruma Dolls

Daruma dolls are a staple of Japanese culture, found in homes, shops, temples, and pop culture, including games and anime. Most are made in Takasaki, Gunma Prefecture, using traditional papier-mache techniques passed down for over two centuries. At year's end, people return old Daruma to temples for the Daruma Kuyo ceremony, where monks burn them in bonfires to honour past efforts and inspire new goals and intentions.

PM Modi In Japan

During the two-day visit, the two leaders are expected to sign multiple agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) to strengthen cooperation in trade, investment, infrastructure, technology, energy, and innovation. Strategic discussions will cover regional security, maritime cooperation, and QUAD collaboration, addressing stability in the Indo-Pacific.

Talks will also focus on people-to-people exchanges, cultural ties, and collaboration in science and education.