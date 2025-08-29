"Come Make In India, Make For The World," PM Modi Tells Business Leaders In Japan

Speaking at the India-Japan Joint Economic Forum in Tokyo today, Prime Minister Narendra issued an invitation: "Come make in India, make for the world."

PM Modi arrived in the Japanese capital today on a two-day visit during which he will hold summit talks with his counterpart Shigeru Ishiba.

"Japan has been a key partner for India from semiconductors to start-ups. Japanese companies have invested over $40 billion in India," PM Modi said.

Japan-based media platform Nikkei Asia has reported that Japan will invest 10 trillion Yen ($68 billion) to boost bilateral business with India over the next decade. The focus is on multiple sectors, including artificial intelligence, semiconductors, environment and medicine.

"80 per cent of companies want to expand in India. 75 per cent are already in profit in India. In India, capital does not just grow; it multiplies. In the last 11 years, India has seen unprecedented transformation -- political stability, economic stability, and transparency in policy. India is the world's fastest-growing major economy and will be the third-biggest economy soon," PM Modi said.

PM Modi will also visit Tokyo's Electron Factory and Tohoku Shinkansen plant in Sendai where bullet train coaches are built. PM Modi and Mr Ishiba, who will accompany him, are expected to take forward the issue of Tokyo's participation in India's bullet train project.

Details to follow.

