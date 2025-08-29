PM Modi Holds Talks With Japanese Counterpart Shigeru Ishiba In Tokyo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held summit talks with his Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba, with an aim to further expand overall bilateral ties, including in areas of trade, investment and emerging technologies.

The two leaders met for the 15th India-Japan summit hours after PM Modi landed in the Japanese capital.

Before the summit talks, the prime minister, addressing the India-Japan Business Forum, said Japan's technology and India's talent together can lead the tech revolution of this century.

Former Japanese prime ministers Yoshihide Suga and Fumio Kishida called on PM Modi.

The summit talks between the two leaders are expected to produce a number of outcomes, especially in areas of trade and investment.

The volume of India-Japan bilateral trade was recorded at USD 22 billion in 2023-24.

Japan is India's fifth-largest source of foreign direct investment, with USD 43.2 billion cumulative investment recorded up to December 2024.

