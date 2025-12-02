After 'Trump Is Ageing' Report, White House's "Perfect Health" Response

A week after a leading American daily suggested US President Donald Trump may be showing signs of age “wear,” the White House released a detailed medical memo declaring the 79-year-old “remains in excellent overall health.”

The assessment came from Captain Sean Barbabella, Trump's White House physician, who said the president underwent a “comprehensive executive physical” including advanced MRI imaging, which showed his cardiovascular and abdominal systems were “perfectly normal.”

Barbabella, a US Navy emergency physician who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, wrote that Trump received the MRI in October “because men of his age group benefit from thorough evaluation of cardiovascular and abdominal health.”

This came after The New York Times reported, “Trump, 79, is the oldest person to be elected to the presidency, and he is ageing… Nearly a year into his second term, Americans see Mr Trump less than they used to… And when he is in public, occasionally, his battery shows signs of wear.”

The article also pointed to Trump applying makeup to conceal “a bruise on the back of his right hand,” which his aides and physician said was caused by aspirin use and frequent handshakes. In September, photos of Trump's bruised hand and swollen ankles triggered online speculation about his health.

When the newspaper asked the White House about Trump's MRI results and reports that he had been “falling asleep in the Oval Office”, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt instead defended his energy and shifted attention to former President Joe Biden, 82, the report added.

Leavitt on Monday doubled down on her criticism, accusing the newspaper and its reporter of making politically motivated claims.

“I will point out one fake news story over the weekend… that said that he's doing less than he did in his first term or he might not be fit for the job. That is unequivocally false,” she said.

Calling out the same reporter for previously praising Biden's health after a fall, Leavitt said, “Same outlet, same reporter who wrote that President Trump is not fit for the job. Are you kidding me? You all see him almost every single day. He is the most accessible president in history… I can assure you he absolutely is.”

She added that Barbabella's memo provided “quite a bit of detail in the effort of transparency,” saying, “The president promised it last night and we have it delivered today.”

According to the memo, imaging revealed no arterial narrowing, no abnormalities in the heart or major vessels, and no issues affecting blood flow. Trump's cardiovascular system, Barbabella wrote, “shows excellent health.”

The abdominal scan also showed that “everything evaluated is functioning within normal limits with no acute or chronic concerns.” The physician described such imaging as standard for an “executive physical” at Trump's age.

The White House had faced scrutiny for declining to explain why Trump needed an MRI during his October physical. Trump later said the scan, conducted at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, “was perfect.”

Barbabella said the imaging was done preventatively, to “identify issues early, confirm overall health, and ensure he maintains long-term vitality and function.”

Trump has been seen this year with swollen ankles, bruising on his right hand, and has occasionally appeared to nod off during meetings. In July, the White House disclosed that he had been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a vein disorder that can cause leg swelling.