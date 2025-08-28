Fresh Bruise On Donald Trump's Right Hand Sparks Health Concerns; All About This Nerve Condition

US President Donald Trump's recent pictures with a prominent bruise on his right hand are going viral, fueling speculation around his health. Similar images were captured earlier in February, during a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, despite his repeated claims of being in excellent health.

Trump has been spotted with bruising on his right hand and swollen ankles on several occasions last year. In July, the White House released a letter that revealed that he was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency (CVI).

In a media briefing, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt mentioned that the President underwent a check-up, noticing "mild swelling" in his ankles, and then was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency.

The White House letter further mentioned that the president's physician, Sean Barbabella, stated that the bruising remains consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin, which is taken as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regimen.

What is chronic venous insufficiency (CVI)?

Chronic venous insufficiency is a condition in which your veins struggle to return blood from your limbs to the heart. This inadequate blood flow back to the heart leads to the pooling or accumulation of blood in the veins of your legs.

"In CVI, these valves become weak or damaged, leading to poor blood circulation and causing blood to pool in the lower legs. This backward flow, known as venous reflux, results in increased pressure within the veins and can lead to visible and uncomfortable symptoms," said Dr. Manisha Arora, Director - Internal Medicine at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi.

Various factors can lead to venous insufficiency, but it is typically caused by blood clots (deep vein thrombosis) and varicose veins. If left untreated, chronic venous insufficiency can result in pain, swelling, and skin changes.

What are the symptoms of CVI?

Common symptoms of chronic venous insufficiency include:

Swelling or heaviness in the legs and ankles

Leg cramps

Itchiness

Varicose veins

Leg ulcers

Changes in skin colour of the legs and ankles

"As the condition progresses, patients may notice dark skin discoloration, especially around the ankles, skin thickening, and in some cases, painful open sores or ulcers," Dr. Arora added.

CVI and ageing: What's the difference?

CVI symptoms are frequently confused with normal signs of aging, which can lead to delays in diagnosis. However, a simple, non-invasive test like a Doppler ultrasound can confirm CVI, allowing prompt treatment.

Who is at risk?

The likelihood of developing CVI increases with age, particularly for those over 50. This happens due to the natural wear and tear on the vein walls and valves with ageing, making it harder for them to keep blood flowing in the right direction.

Other risk factors include:

Gender : Women are at a higher risk of CVI and other vein problems.

: Women are at a higher risk of CVI and other vein problems. Obesity : Excess weight puts pressure on the veins.

: Excess weight puts pressure on the veins. Pregnancy : When pregnant, the increased blood volume and pressure can strain the veins.

: When pregnant, the increased blood volume and pressure can strain the veins. Smoking habits: Smoking can trigger CVI by affecting blood flow and vein health.

Smoking can trigger CVI by affecting blood flow and vein health. Sedentary lifestyle: Prolonged sitting can contribute to blood pooling in the veins of the legs and also affect the muscles' ability to pump blood.

Additionally, a family history of CVI, DVT, and blood clots can increase the risk.

Patients require medical assistance to manage CVI symptoms. Treatment typically involves compression therapy, lifestyle changes, and medication that help improve blood flow and reduce leg swelling.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.