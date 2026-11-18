A Russian military transport plane crashed in Siberia late Tuesday, killing all 19 people on board, Moscow's Defence Ministry has confirmed. The aircraft, an Antonov An-12, crashed in the Kemerovo region of Siberia while on a scheduled flight. The 19 victims included crew members.

Kemerovo region Governor Ilya Seredyuk confirmed that the crash occurred near Yagunovo village, about 5 kilometres from the regional capital, The Moscow Times reported.

According to reports, the incident occurred after a suspected fuel leak triggered a fire in one of the aircraft's four engines, disabling its controls.

Russian news outlet Baza reported that fuel leakage, an engine fire and hydraulic failure were the main suspected causes of the An-12 crash in Kemerovo.

The report further added that one of the plane's engines had burned out and its fuel system was damaged.

An investigative team and the Commission on Investigation of Aviation Accidents are working to establish the exact cause of the crash. Emergency services are at the scene.