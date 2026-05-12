Prices across the United States continued to climb in April, pushing inflation to its highest level in nearly three years, adding fresh pressure on households already dealing with rising living costs. Consumer Price Index data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) showed that inflation reached 3.8 per cent. The latest figures come as America and Israel's war on Iran, currently in suspension due to ceasefire, continues to affect the global economy.

Compared to the previous month, consumer prices rose by 0.6 per cent, while the core inflation moved up by 0.4 per cent. Americans witnessed price rise in areas such as “household furnishings and operations, airline fares, personal care, apparel and education.” At the same time, some categories, like “new vehicles, communication and medical care,” offered slight relief.

As per BLS, “The all items index rose 3.8 per cent for the 12 months ending April, after rising 3.3 per cent for the 12 months ending March. The all items less food and energy index rose 2.8 per cent over the year, following a 2.6 per cent increase over the 12 months ending March. The energy index increased 17.9 per cent for the 12 months ending April. The food index increased 3.2 per cent over the last year.”

Average paychecks increased by 3.6 per cent compared to April last year, but inflation rose even higher at 3.8 percent, meaning many were still struggling to keep up with rising costs.

In a statement, Kush Desai, a White House spokesman said, “President Trump has always been clear about short-term disruptions as a result of Operation Epic Fury, disruptions that the Administration has been diligently working to mitigate.”

“Although gas and energy prices are seeing volatility, prices of eggs, beef, prescription drugs, dairy, and other household essentials are falling or remain stable thanks to President Trump's policies. As the Administration ensures the free flow of energy through the Strait of Hormuz, the American economy remains on a solid trajectory thanks to the Administration's robust supply-side agenda of tax cuts, deregulation, and energy abundance."

President Trump has always been clear about short-term disruptions as a result of Operation Epic Fury, disruptions that the Administration has been diligently working to mitigate. Although gas and energy prices are seeing volatility, prices of eggs, beef, prescription drugs,… — Kush Desai (@KushDesai47) April 10, 2026

The rise in prices is happening due to the continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a key route through which the majority of the world's oil and gas normally travels. The impact is not limited to the United States. Multiple other major countries are experiencing inflation due to the effects of the American-Israeli war on Iran.