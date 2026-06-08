US Bank Customers Report Widespread Disruptions In App, Login Services

US Bank's online banking platform reported widespread online disruptions on Monday, June 8, with hundreds of customers unable to access accounts, transfer money or view balances, as per International Business Times.



The outage affected login attempts, mobile app functionality and ATM services for many customers across the US.



As per DownDetector, over three-fifth of reports (62%) cited app issues as the problem. Eight per cent of users said they faced problems in online banking. The remaining 22% claimed logging in was the main issue.



Customer complaints highlighted how many users were locked out of essential services like balance checks and bill payments. Cash access was also reported by some, with people facing difficulties in using US Bank's ATMs, according to International Business Times.



The timing of the outage coincided with typical midday banking activity. Many users expressed their dissatisfaction on social media, highlighting how the bank was not issuing a statement regarding their claims.



The US Bank has not issued an official statement on the matter. It has also not given any resolution time. Customers should check the bank's official social accounts or status page for updates on the situation.



The outage comes days after Chase Bank customers across the US reported issues with online banking services on May 31. Several customers were unable to transfer funds, access accounts or use mobile apps during the Memorial Day weekend. No cause was given by the bank for the disruption.



Institutions such as Wells Fargo, Bank of America and Citibank have suffered similar disruptions in recent years.



As customers rely increasingly on digital payments for daily transactions, banking apps and online platforms have faced more scrutiny. Outages like that of US Bank can lead to inconvenience and even financial impacts for customers.