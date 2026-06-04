Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Chats With Executive, Enjoys Beer While Sitting On Floor: Watch



Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has gone viral on social media, but not for his company's new products this time. It was the tech leader's appearance at Computex 2026 in Taiwan that won over his followers. Huang was seen sitting cross‑legged on the floor, having a beer with a Gigabyte executive.





The Nvidia boss declined an offer for help in standing up. Instead, he did a push-up and rose to his feet.









This is not the first time Huang has gone viral for his laid-back attitude. Last year, he was captured at a Seoul eatery with Samsung Electronics chairman Lee Jae-yong and Chung Eui-sun, Hyundai Motor Group's executive chair.





The trio had chimaek - an iconic Korean pairing of cold draft beer and fried chicken. They ended up paying the bill of all customers at the restaurant.





The tech leader was also seen dancing on stage with employees during Nvidia's Constellation All-Employee Celebration in Taipei, Taiwan. Videos of Huang's energetic dance performance grabbed a lot of attention.





Jensen Huang's South Korea Trip





This week, the Nvidia boss is set to make his second visit to South Korea in seven months. The Taiwan-born chief will go on a charm offensive in the country, including appearances in a talk show and a baseball game, Reuters stated.





The 63-year-old will appear on You Quiz on the Block, one of South Korea's most popular talk shows, which its production company likens to the Jimmy ⁠Fallon Show.





On Sunday, Huang will wear a Doosan Bears jersey to throw the first pitch at the home game against the Kiwoom Heroes.





Park Jeong-won, the Chairman of Doosan Group, will act as the ceremonial first batter. Doosan makes materials used in Nvidia's Blackwell chips.





Huang may also have dinner with some of the country's top executives. He may have a Korean barbecue dinner in Seoul's Sungsu area with executives from Hyundai Motor, SK Group, and LG Group, Reuters said, citing local media.





Huang's visit highlights South Korea's critical role in the current AI landscape. Chipmakers like SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics make almost 70% of the memory needed for AI chips such as Nvidia's.





South Korea's strength in robotics and manufacturing makes it a key player in physical AI, where artificial intelligence is embedded in cars, robots and factories.