Planning To Buy A Home In US? These Housing Markets May Be Heavily Overpriced 

The peak home-buying season is in full swing, bringing a surge of listings, higher competition, and a rush to close deals before late summer. Many neighborhoods across the country are filling up with “for sale” signs, but depending on where buyers are shopping, some homes may be carrying price tags well above their market value.

A new analysis from financial website MoneyLion examined the nation's 200 largest housing markets to identify metro areas where homes are being listed for significantly higher than average home values, suggesting homes could be “overpriced.”

The study compared Zillow data on average home values with median list prices and found the largest gap in Santa Maria, California. There, the average home value sits at just over $1 million, while the median listing price climbs to nearly $1.7 million. This means there's a difference of more than $600,000 over their average value, as per MoneyLion.

Texas dominated the rankings, with six metro areas appearing among the top 20 markets where homes are listed far above their estimated values. Several Southern metro areas also ranked high, including cities in Florida, Alabama, Louisiana, Arkansas, and others.

Check the list below:

20 Metro Areas With Most “Overpriced” Homes

Santa Maria, California: This metro area has the most overpriced homes in the country, with the 2026 average home value estimated at $1,055,812 and the median list price reaching $1,690,111.

Crestview, Florida: Crestview is ranked second for overpriced homes, with the 2026 average home value estimated at $408,006 and the median list price climbing to $647,445.

Corpus Christi, Texas: Corpus Christi ranks third, with the 2026 average home value estimated at $220,504 and the median list price at $318,666.

Brownsville, Texas: Brownsville is among the nation's most overpriced housing markets, with the 2026 average home value estimated at $199,181 and the median list price at $277,005.

Longview, Texas: Longview made the list with a 2026 average home value estimated at $216,659 and a median list price of $295,533.

Tuscaloosa, Alabama: Tuscaloosa ranks among the top overpriced metro areas, with the 2026 average home value estimated at $220,341 and the median list price at $299,911.

Salinas, California: Salinas is another California metro area with high listing prices, featuring a 2026 average home value estimated at $862,213 and a median list price of $1,167,093.

McAllen, Texas: McAllen ranks eighth on the list, with the 2026 average home value estimated at $194,151 and the median list price at $260,000.

Shreveport, Louisiana: Shreveport's 2026 average home value is estimated at $175,093, while the median list price stands at $232,544.

Tyler, Texas: Tyler is among the Texas metro areas with elevated listing prices, posting a 2026 average home value of $268,861 and a median list price of $356,317.

Fort Smith, Arkansas: Fort Smith reported a 2026 average home value estimated at $200,091 and a median list price of $263,100.

Naples, Florida: Naples continues to see expensive home listings, with the 2026 average home value estimated at $678,762 and the median list price at $884,889.

Cape Coral, Florida: Cape Coral's 2026 average home value is estimated at $355,598, while the median list price reached $463,000.

Mobile, Alabama: Mobile ranks among the top overpriced metro areas with a 2026 average home value estimated at $192,939 and a median list price of $250,613.

Daphne, Alabama: Daphne reported a 2026 average home value estimated at $348,799 and a median list price of $452,778.

Kingsport, Tennessee: Kingsport's 2026 average home value is estimated at $243,902, while the median list price climbed to $315,248.

El Paso, Texas: El Paso made the top 20 list with a 2026 average home value estimated at $230,443 and a median list price of $295,733.

Gulfport, Mississippi: Gulfport reported a 2026 average home value estimated at $218,968 and a median list price of $280,272.

Hickory, North Carolina: Hickory's 2026 average home value is estimated at $267,066, while the median list price reached $341,367.

Jackson, Mississippi: As for Jackson, it rounds out the top 20 with a 2026 average home value estimated at $209,548 and a median list price of $267,744.

How can you tell if a home you're looking at is overpriced?

Buyers can look for warning signs when determining whether a home is overpriced. Pay attention to how long a home has been sitting on the market. Homes that remain unsold for extended periods may be priced too high.

Buyers are also encouraged to compare nearby home prices and carefully evaluate a property's condition before deciding whether the asking price reflects its true value.