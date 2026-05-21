Anthropic To Strike Deal For Microsoft’s AI Chips? What We Know

Anthropic may soon make a deal with Microsoft. The AI giant is in talks to rent servers powered by Microsoft's chips, giving a major boost to the tech company's efforts to market its in-house processors.

Talks between the two firms are in the early stage, Reuters reported, citing The Information. Shares of Microsoft rose over 1% after the news broke.

Getting Anthropic as a client will be a major boost for Microsoft. The company has been making efforts to duplicate the success of Amazon and Alphabet in renting out processors initially meant for internal use to AI startups.

Demand for these processors has surged as companies seek to reduce their reliance on Nvidia's chips. Anthropic, in particular, has emerged as a big customer, signing deals with Google and Amazon.

Microsoft's Maia chips would give the firm another way to deepen its relationship with Anthropic as its partnership with OpenAI falters. The tech giant has been integrating Anthropic's models in products like the Copilot AI assistant in recent months.

Released in January, the Maia 200 is manufactured by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. The Microsoft chip uses 3-nanometer chipmaking technology. It also features a significant amount of SRAM, a ​type of memory which offers speed advantages for chatbots and other AI systems as ​they respond to requests from a large number of people.

Anthropic To Have Its First Profitable Quarter?

Anthropic told its investors that the company will increase its revenue by more than double to about $10.9 billion in the second quarter. The Claude maker also claimed it would deliver an operating profit for the first time, the Wall Street Journal reported. The firm recorded $4.8 billion in sales in the first quarter.

The figures were disclosed to investors as part of Anthropic's ongoing funding round that may push its valuation over rival OpenAI.

Last summer, Anthropic told investors that it did not expect to turn a full-year profit till at least 2028. However, it may not remain profitable for the full year as the AI firm plans to increase spending to tackle its vast computing needs.

As of now, Anthropic primarily uses chips developed by Amazon and Google, which are cheaper than those made by Nvidia. It has also taken a more conservative approach in commitments for future data centre spending. Anthropic's smaller customer base also means that the firm does not have to subsidise as many customers as OpenAI.