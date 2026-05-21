"Didn't Like Certain Aspects": Trump Postpones Signing AI Order

US President Donald Trump has postponed his plans to sign an executive order on AI, he said.

"Because I didn't like certain aspects of it," Trump said when asked why the event was delayed.

The order would create a voluntary framework for AI developers to engage with the US government before the public release of covered models, two sources told Reuters on Wednesday. The president also had planned to direct the US government to use the advanced models to improve the cybersecurity defenses of federal, state and local government systems, along with networks owned by sectors that are vital to the nation's economy, such as banks and hospitals, according to another source.

Concerns are growing across the US government and in the private sector about the cybersecurity risks posed by powerful new AI systems, including Anthropic's Mythos. Anthropic has warned that Mythos could supercharge complex cyberattacks, though cybersecurity experts told Reuters that fears of unfettered hacking are overstated. The president's executive order, if implemented, could hurt the industry's profits if it slows the rollout of new models or prompts the companies to change how they perform to address security concerns.

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