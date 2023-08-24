Watch: UK Cops Enter Plane Seconds Before Take Off Over 'Bomb Threat'

The man was released on bail while investigations continue.

Passengers travelling from East Midlands Airport to Antalya, Turkey were left waiting on their Jet2 plane for more than three hours due to what was initially described as a problem with luggage. However, the police later confirmed that it was a security issue, Nottinghamshire Live reported.

A man was later arrested, who was alleged to have said he was in possession of an explosive device. However, the Leicestershire police said no explosive device was found. The police were armed and came with sniffer dogs.

The man was released on bail while investigations continue.

The video shows armed police officers standing at the door waiting for the man who was later arrested. The footage shows three passengers leaving the aeroplane, with officers telling the first one to put his hands up.

So sat on the plane at East Midlands for three hours whilst we have a terror alert and three suspects taken off by armed forces ! pic.twitter.com/v3OQjDyyQn — Phil Lowe - Derby County Shirts Collection - (@phillowe1) August 21, 2023

A 35-year-old man onboard the flight who was travelling to Turkey for a 10-day holiday with his wife and four-year-old daughter said the atmosphere of the flight was "alarming". He told the media outlet, "We hadn't actually taken off but we'd been taxiing around the runway to the take-off point and it was then they paused the flight... we didn't move for about 15 minutes. The captain initially said there might have been a mix-up with the luggage and that we needed to taxi back.

"They were giving us updates every 15 minutes and they eventually told us there was a security issue, but that it was just routine and nothing serious. We were then surrounded by police cars and SWAT teams, all there with machine guns, and at that point, we knew it wasn't good.

"There was a period of two hours where all the police were surrounding the plane but not coming on, which was quite intimidating actually. We were wondering, if it's just a luggage mix-up, then why are we surrounded by police?"

Addressing why some officers were armed, Leicestershire Police previously said: "Officers worked with airport staff and with the aircraft crew to provide an immediate response to the report. In the interests of public and officer safety, armed officers were also deployed to the area of the aircraft."