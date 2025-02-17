Watch: Florida Airport Has A Hyper-Realistic Sleeping 'Traveller' Statue

Airports are no longer mere transit hubs. They have undergone architectural transformations designed to enhance the travel experience. Many have embraced state-of-the-art decor, blending functionality with aesthetics. Several terminals have incorporated art installations, lush indoor gardens and digital displays, creating a visually captivating and welcoming ambience. In this context, the Orlando International Airport deserves a special mention. The airport houses a stunning piece of hyper-realistic art, known as 'The Sleeping Man' or 'The Traveler' by Duane Hanson. A passenger flying from Orlando dropped a video on Instagram, showing viewers a detailed glimpse of the sculpture.

Placed inside a display case on Level 3 of the Main Terminal, 'The Traveler' depicts a man sleeping peacefully, seemingly unbothered by the ticking time on his wristwatch. The statue captures the fatigue of travellers, enroute their destination with heavy luggages, running on just a few hours of sleep. Carved out of bronze, polychromed in oil and mixed with accessories, Duane Hanson's attention to detail is impressive. The artist also makes realistic bruises on the statue's legs. The passenger, who recorded the video, said, "He's just been sitting here for years and years." 'The Traveler' was unveiled in 1985. The model who posed for the piece back at that time, walked away suddenly after the art was complete. Ever since, the question "Is he real?" has lingered in the minds of countless passersby.

The side note read, "I love art that weirds me out."

So far, the video has amassed over 19.5 million views. Reactions were quick to pour in:

"It's both impressive and creepy,' noted a user.

Echoing a similar sentiment, another said, "That's crazyyy."

"What if he's just a really chill guy?" read a hilarious remark.

An individual guessed, "He's hoping to win the lottery one day so he can go on his dream trip."

"Imagine his eyes opened," wondered someone else.

"That looks too real I don't like it," commented a viewer.

What do you think of this statue? Share your views in the comments section.