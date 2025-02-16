Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Husky Turns Hotel Porter For Chinese Homestay, Helps Earn Over 23 Lakh In Just 3 Days

Nearly 80 percent of the homestay's guests now visit just to experience the husky's service.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Husky Turns Hotel Porter For Chinese Homestay, Helps Earn Over 23 Lakh In Just 3 Days
Husky turns porter for Chinese homestay. (Representative Image: iStock)

Imagine checking into a hotel and having your luggage carried by a dog - sounds unreal, right? Well, it is actually happening at a homestay in Lijiang, Yunnan province, China. A husky named Hakimi helps guests by pulling their trolleys, and in the process, the canine has become a social media sensation. According to the South China Morning Post, Hakimi's viral fame even helped the homestay rake in 200,000 yuan (over Rs 23.49 lakh) in revenue in just three days.

Hakimi's owner, Xu, shared that it all started as a fun experiment. "When Hakimi came to our home, it was very energetic. Last April, when I took it out to play, I had the idea of having it try pulling a trolley. To my surprise, it learnt right away," Xu told Cover News.

The dog's owner added, "We never trained it. At first, it would occasionally turn over or bump into people, but it improved through practice. Its skills have improved. Also, it rarely destroys things at home, probably because it uses up its energy outside."

Hakimi pulls trolleys loaded with guests' luggage along a 200-meter route from the South Gate of Lijiang Old Town to the homestay.

Xu shared that the dog genuinely loves "working" and gets super excited every time it pulls a trolley. "We only take it out when guests ask for it, and it usually does this about three to six times a day," Xu mentioned.

Nearly 80 percent of the homestay's guests now visit just to experience Hakimi's service.

At first, Xu posted videos of the Husky pulling luggage just for fun. To his surprise, the clips went online and received millions of views. "Each video gets between one and 10 million views. Hakimi has become a 'little fortune bringer' for the homestay," Xu added.

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Husky, Travel, Homestay
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now