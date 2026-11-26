Train journeys have a way of turning even the smallest moments into lasting memories. There is something special about the rhythmic clatter of the coaches, the ever-changing views outside the window and, of course, the hawkers making their way through the aisles. From familiar cries of "chai, chai" to offers of chocolates, ice creams, chips and other tempting treats, there is always something that catches your attention.

For passengers aboard the newly inaugurated Saryu-Kamala Express, another moment was worth capturing: the train crossing into Nepal.

A vlogger shared a video from the journey. He stood at the train door and recorded the moment the Saryu-Kamala Express crossed the India-Nepal border and entered Nepal.

As the train moved ahead towards Janakpur Dham, the footage captured the excitement of travelling across an international border by rail.

Watch the video below:

The journey is special not just for the experience, but also for the route itself.

The newly launched Saryu-Kamala Express directly connects Ayodhya Cantt in Uttar Pradesh with Janakpur Dham in Nepal, linking two destinations deeply associated with the Ramayana — Ayodhya, revered as Lord Ram's birthplace, and Janakpur, traditionally associated with Goddess Sita.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah jointly flagged off the train on November 23, with the regular weekly service scheduled to begin on November 28.

It will cover around 604 km in approximately 19 hours, allowing passengers to travel between the two destinations without changing trains.

Saryu-Kamala Express: Route and stops

On its journey from Ayodhya to Janakpur, the train will pass through Uttar Pradesh and Bihar before crossing into Nepal. Its commercial stoppages are Ayodhya Dham, Mankapur, Basti, Gorakhpur, Narkatiaganj, Raxaul, Sitamarhi, Shisho, Madhubani, Jaynagar and Janakpur Dham.

Jaynagar is the final Indian station on the route, where passengers undergo the required cross-border formalities before the train continues into Nepal. The train has a scheduled extended halt at Jaynagar for these procedures.

Timings: Ayodhya to Janakpur

The regular service, numbered 15596, leaves Ayodhya Cantt every Monday at 5:50 pm (IST) and reaches Janakpur Dham at 12:25 pm (IST) on Tuesday.

On the return journey, train 15595 leaves Janakpur Dham every Saturday at 12:55 pm (IST) and reaches Ayodhya Cantt at 8:10 am on Sunday. Nepal is 15 minutes ahead of India, so travellers will need to keep the time difference in mind.

The train will run with a 17-coach LHB rake, offering sleeper and multiple AC accommodation options. With a weekly service connecting two major religious destinations, the Saryu-Kamala Express is expected to make the Ayodhya-Janakpur journey convenient for pilgrims and travellers.