Video: Elon Musk Took A Bullet Train In China, Shares His Experience

Elon Musk has a simple travel tip for anyone visiting China: spend as much time there as you can, and when you are on the train, put your phone away. In an exclusive interview with CGTN, the Tesla CEO spoke about his experience travelling around the country and specifically recalled taking the high-speed train from Beijing to Xi'an.

Elon Musk Says Everyone Should Spend More Time In China

Speaking about travel in China, Elon Musk said people should devote as much time to the country as they can because there is so much to see. "Well, I would generally recommend, I mean, as much time as that person can devote to China, they should, because China has so many things to see," he said.

He then mentioned that one journey that stood out for him was the bullet train from Beijing to Xi'an. "That was a great experience. Train stations were amazing," Musk said.

He also mentioned "the capital Tower Hutong" as one of the wonders of the world before adding, "And just make sure you look out the window and you're not on your phone. There is so much to see." Describing his experience exploring the country, he said that words could not do justice to the "incredible majesty" of China.

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This is not the first time Musk has encouraged people to travel to China. Last month, he posted on X, "China is awesome. I strongly encourage people to visit." The post went viral and got people who had already visited China to share their experiences.

The Train Journey He Took

The Beijing to Xi'an route is one of China's major long-distance high-speed rail connections. While several train services operate on this route, the bullet train can cover 1,100 kilometres between the two cities in a little over 4 hours.

The high-speed services on this route are part of China's Fuxing high-speed rail network. You can also find different seating classes depending on the train, including second class, first class and business class.

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But the highlight of this journey isn't just the speed. The route takes travellers from Beijing, China's capital, towards Xi'an, one of the country's oldest cities. Along the way, passengers can see changing landscapes, countryside and towns right outside the train windows.

Elon Musk rightly pointed out, "Look out of the window," that offers beautiful views of the landscape outside.