Advertisement

From Goa To Rajasthan: 47 Indian Hotels Awarded Michelin Keys For 2026

India has 47 hotels among the 470 properties recognised across 79 destinations worldwide.

Read Time: 3 mins
Share
From Goa To Rajasthan: 47 Indian Hotels Awarded Michelin Keys For 2026
Taj Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad received 3 Michelin keys
Photo: Official website

The Michelin Guide has unveiled its 2026 Key selection, recognising 47 hotels across India for their standout hospitality and guest experiences. Introduced as the hotel equivalent of the Michelin Star for restaurants, the Michelin Key highlights properties that excel across factors including architecture and design, service, personality, value and their connection to the destination. 

Hotels can receive up to three Michelin Keys:

  • One Michelin Key is awarded to hotels that offer a particularly special stay and go beyond what guests would typically expect from their category.
  • Two Keys recognise exceptional properties that stand out for their character, sense of place, design or architecture and high standard of hospitality.
  • Three Keys are the highest distinction, reserved for extraordinary hotels where the overall experience is so remarkable that the property itself becomes a destination worth travelling to.

For the 2026 selection, India has 47 hotels among the 470 properties recognised across 79 destinations worldwide. This year's list also marks a first for 10 destinations that received Michelin Key recognition for the first time.

Also Read: Travelling To Japan? Skip Hotels And Stay In A Traditional Machiya Instead

One Michelin Key Hotels

  • RAAS Devigarh, Udaipur
  • Taj Mahal, New Delhi
  • Taj Rishikesh Resort & Spa, Uttarakhand
Taj Rishikesh Resort & Spa, Uttarakhand

Taj Rishikesh Resort & Spa, Uttarakhand. Photo Credit: Official website

  • Six Senses Vana, Dehradun
  • Taj Usha Kiran Palace, Gwalior
  • Anantara Jewel Bagh, Jaipur
  • Dolkhar, Ladakh
  • Woods at Sasan, Sasan Gir
  • Mharo Khet, Jodhpur
  • Taj Mahal Tower, Mumbai
  • The Oberoi Rajvilas, Jaipur
  • The Johri, Jaipur
  • Rajmahal Palace RAAS, Jaipur
  • Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai
Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai

Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai. Photo Credit: Official website

  • The Oberoi Vanyavilas, Ranthambhore
  • Soho House, Mumbai
  • The Leela Palace, Chennai
  • The Oberoi, Gurgaon
  • Taj Nadesar Palace, Varanasi
  • Sujan The Serai, Jaisalmer
  • Taj Devi Ratn Resort & Spa, Jaipur
  • The Lodhi, New Delhi
  • Four Seasons Hotel, Mumbai
  • The St. Regis, Mumbai
  • Hotel Irada, Pune Wine Country
  • Manuscript – Jhilwara Haveli, Udaipur
Manuscript – Jhilwara Haveli, Udaipur

Manuscript – Jhilwara Haveli, Udaipur
Photo Credit: Official website

  • The Ritz-Carlton, Pune
  • Fairmont, Mumbai
  • Narendra Bhawan, Bikaner
  • Ran Baas The Palace, Patiala

Two Michelin Keys Hotels 

  • The Kumaon, Almora
  • Aman-i-Khas, Ranthambhore
  • Amanbagh, Ajabgarh
  • Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur
  • The Imperial, New Delhi
The Imperial, New Delhi

The Imperial, New Delhi. Photo Credit: Official website

  • The Oberoi Udaivilas, Udaipur
  • The Leela Palace, New Delhi
  • The Oberoi Amarvilas, Agra
  • SUJAN Sher Bagh, Sawai Madhopur
  • SUJAN Jawai, Bisalpur
  • Raffles Udaipur
  • Raffles Jaipur
  • The Leela Palace, Jaipur
  • The Oberoi Vindhyavilas Wildlife Resort, Bandhavgarh
  • Sitara Himalaya, Manali

Also Read: 2 Luxury Hotels In Jaipur And Udaipur Named Among World's Best Hotels For 2026

Sitara Himalaya, Manali

Sitara Himalaya, Manali. Photo Credit: Official website

Three Michelin Keys Hotels

Three Michelin Keys represent the highest level of recognition, reserved for hotel experiences Michelin considers among the world's most exceptional. In India, two historic properties have earned this distinction - Taj Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad and Taj Lake Palace in Udaipur.

Taj Falaknuma Palace

Taj Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad. Photo Credit: Official website

Both iconic palace hotels have been recognised for offering an extraordinary stay where the property itself becomes a destination.

Got a follow‑up question on this article? Go on

How may i help you today
Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Michelin Key, Best Hotels, Michelin
                                                                                                                                                         
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com