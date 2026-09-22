From Goa To Rajasthan: 47 Indian Hotels Awarded Michelin Keys For 2026

The Michelin Guide has unveiled its 2026 Key selection, recognising 47 hotels across India for their standout hospitality and guest experiences. Introduced as the hotel equivalent of the Michelin Star for restaurants, the Michelin Key highlights properties that excel across factors including architecture and design, service, personality, value and their connection to the destination.

Hotels can receive up to three Michelin Keys:

One Michelin Key is awarded to hotels that offer a particularly special stay and go beyond what guests would typically expect from their category.

Two Keys recognise exceptional properties that stand out for their character, sense of place, design or architecture and high standard of hospitality.

Three Keys are the highest distinction, reserved for extraordinary hotels where the overall experience is so remarkable that the property itself becomes a destination worth travelling to.

For the 2026 selection, India has 47 hotels among the 470 properties recognised across 79 destinations worldwide. This year's list also marks a first for 10 destinations that received Michelin Key recognition for the first time.

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One Michelin Key Hotels

RAAS Devigarh, Udaipur

Taj Mahal, New Delhi

Taj Rishikesh Resort & Spa, Uttarakhand

Taj Rishikesh Resort & Spa, Uttarakhand. Photo Credit: Official website

Six Senses Vana, Dehradun

Taj Usha Kiran Palace, Gwalior

Anantara Jewel Bagh, Jaipur

Dolkhar, Ladakh

Woods at Sasan, Sasan Gir

Mharo Khet, Jodhpur

Taj Mahal Tower, Mumbai

The Oberoi Rajvilas, Jaipur

The Johri, Jaipur

Rajmahal Palace RAAS, Jaipur

Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai

Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai. Photo Credit: Official website

The Oberoi Vanyavilas, Ranthambhore

Soho House, Mumbai

The Leela Palace, Chennai

The Oberoi, Gurgaon

Taj Nadesar Palace, Varanasi

Sujan The Serai, Jaisalmer

Taj Devi Ratn Resort & Spa, Jaipur

The Lodhi, New Delhi

Four Seasons Hotel, Mumbai

The St. Regis, Mumbai

Hotel Irada, Pune Wine Country

Manuscript – Jhilwara Haveli, Udaipur

Manuscript – Jhilwara Haveli, Udaipur

Photo Credit: Official website

The Ritz-Carlton, Pune

Fairmont, Mumbai

Narendra Bhawan, Bikaner

Ran Baas The Palace, Patiala

Two Michelin Keys Hotels

The Kumaon, Almora

Aman-i-Khas, Ranthambhore

Amanbagh, Ajabgarh

Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur

The Imperial, New Delhi

The Imperial, New Delhi. Photo Credit: Official website

The Oberoi Udaivilas, Udaipur

The Leela Palace, New Delhi

The Oberoi Amarvilas, Agra

SUJAN Sher Bagh, Sawai Madhopur

SUJAN Jawai, Bisalpur

Raffles Udaipur

Raffles Jaipur

The Leela Palace, Jaipur

The Oberoi Vindhyavilas Wildlife Resort, Bandhavgarh

Sitara Himalaya, Manali

Also Read: 2 Luxury Hotels In Jaipur And Udaipur Named Among World's Best Hotels For 2026

Sitara Himalaya, Manali. Photo Credit: Official website

Three Michelin Keys Hotels

Three Michelin Keys represent the highest level of recognition, reserved for hotel experiences Michelin considers among the world's most exceptional. In India, two historic properties have earned this distinction - Taj Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad and Taj Lake Palace in Udaipur.

Taj Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad. Photo Credit: Official website

Both iconic palace hotels have been recognised for offering an extraordinary stay where the property itself becomes a destination.