From Goa To Rajasthan: 47 Indian Hotels Awarded Michelin Keys For 2026

The Michelin Guide has unveiled its 2026 Key selection, recognising 47 hotels across India for their standout hospitality and guest experiences. Introduced as the hotel equivalent of the Michelin Star for restaurants, the Michelin Key highlights properties that excel across factors including architecture and design, service, personality, value and their connection to the destination.
Hotels can receive up to three Michelin Keys:
- One Michelin Key is awarded to hotels that offer a particularly special stay and go beyond what guests would typically expect from their category.
- Two Keys recognise exceptional properties that stand out for their character, sense of place, design or architecture and high standard of hospitality.
- Three Keys are the highest distinction, reserved for extraordinary hotels where the overall experience is so remarkable that the property itself becomes a destination worth travelling to.
For the 2026 selection, India has 47 hotels among the 470 properties recognised across 79 destinations worldwide. This year's list also marks a first for 10 destinations that received Michelin Key recognition for the first time.
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One Michelin Key Hotels
- RAAS Devigarh, Udaipur
- Taj Mahal, New Delhi
- Taj Rishikesh Resort & Spa, Uttarakhand
- Six Senses Vana, Dehradun
- Taj Usha Kiran Palace, Gwalior
- Anantara Jewel Bagh, Jaipur
- Dolkhar, Ladakh
- Woods at Sasan, Sasan Gir
- Mharo Khet, Jodhpur
- Taj Mahal Tower, Mumbai
- The Oberoi Rajvilas, Jaipur
- The Johri, Jaipur
- Rajmahal Palace RAAS, Jaipur
- Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai
- The Oberoi Vanyavilas, Ranthambhore
- Soho House, Mumbai
- The Leela Palace, Chennai
- The Oberoi, Gurgaon
- Taj Nadesar Palace, Varanasi
- Sujan The Serai, Jaisalmer
- Taj Devi Ratn Resort & Spa, Jaipur
- The Lodhi, New Delhi
- Four Seasons Hotel, Mumbai
- The St. Regis, Mumbai
- Hotel Irada, Pune Wine Country
- Manuscript – Jhilwara Haveli, Udaipur
- The Ritz-Carlton, Pune
- Fairmont, Mumbai
- Narendra Bhawan, Bikaner
- Ran Baas The Palace, Patiala
Two Michelin Keys Hotels
- The Kumaon, Almora
- Aman-i-Khas, Ranthambhore
- Amanbagh, Ajabgarh
- Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur
- The Imperial, New Delhi
- The Oberoi Udaivilas, Udaipur
- The Leela Palace, New Delhi
- The Oberoi Amarvilas, Agra
- SUJAN Sher Bagh, Sawai Madhopur
- SUJAN Jawai, Bisalpur
- Raffles Udaipur
- Raffles Jaipur
- The Leela Palace, Jaipur
- The Oberoi Vindhyavilas Wildlife Resort, Bandhavgarh
- Sitara Himalaya, Manali
Also Read: 2 Luxury Hotels In Jaipur And Udaipur Named Among World's Best Hotels For 2026
Three Michelin Keys Hotels
Three Michelin Keys represent the highest level of recognition, reserved for hotel experiences Michelin considers among the world's most exceptional. In India, two historic properties have earned this distinction - Taj Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad and Taj Lake Palace in Udaipur.
Both iconic palace hotels have been recognised for offering an extraordinary stay where the property itself becomes a destination.
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