Michelin Primacy 5 Debuts As Brand's First India Made Passenger Car Tyre

Michelin has introduced the Primacy 5 in India, marking the first passenger car tyre to be manufactured locally by the brand. The launch also strengthens Michelin's premium tyre strategy in the country, with the new model aimed at sedans and SUVs in the 16-inch to 22-inch segment. The prices for the tyres start at Rs 10,000 onwards.

The Primacy 5 is the first tyre to roll out from Michelin's Chennai passenger car tyre facility. According to the company, the product has been designed and tested for Indian driving conditions and is positioned as a premium option for internal combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles.

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Michelin says safety is one of the key highlights of the Primacy 5. The tyre is claimed to deliver wet braking distances that are up to 8 metres shorter than leading competitors when new, and up to 9 metres shorter when worn. The company also says dry braking performance has improved, with up to 4 metres shorter stopping distances compared with competing tyres in the same category.

Beyond safety, Michelin is also emphasising comfort and durability. The Primacy 5 is claimed to offer a 9% better comfort score than the average of leading competitors, along with 8% longer life than the Primacy 4ST. Michelin also says rolling resistance is 6.5% lower than the previous model, which can help fuel efficiency in ICE vehicles and range in EVs.

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The tyre is being pitched as EV-ready, too. Michelin says it has been engineered to manage the higher torque and weight of modern electric vehicles while still maintaining comfort and everyday usability. That makes it relevant for India's changing premium car market, where SUVs and EVs are gaining ground.

Starting August 2026, the Primacy 5 will be available across Michelin Tyres Service stores and around 800 authorised dealers nationwide. With this launch, Michelin is expanding its local manufacturing presence while adding a new premium tyre to its India portfolio.