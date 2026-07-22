Ants In Sweet Dish: Top Seoul Chef Faces Jail Sentence Over Unapproved Garnish

A prominent restaurateur behind a two-Michelin-starred establishment in Seoul is facing a potential one-year prison sentence for serving ants as a dessert garnish, breaking strict national food safety regulations. South Korean prosecutors have asked the court to jail the owner and impose a fine of 20 million Korean won (approximately Rs 14 Lakh) on the business, as reported by the BBC. The legal trouble stems from the country's Food Sanitation Act, which permits only 10 specific insect species for human consumption, a list that includes grasshoppers, locusts, and crickets, but excludes ants.

The investigation was triggered not by customer complaints, but after officials from South Korea's Ministry of Food and Drug Safety noticed online restaurant reviews featuring photographs of sorbets sprinkled with insects. According to local media cited by the BBC, investigators estimate that around 49,000 ants, imported from Thailand and the United States, were served across various dishes over a four-year period.

In court, the restaurant owner acknowledged using the insects but defended the practice, explaining that ants formed only a small part of a 15-course tasting menu. Defense arguments highlighted that diners were given a choice, with around 60 per cent opting to try the ant-topped sorbet while others were offered alternatives such as edible flowers or fermented vinegar.

The restaurateur also pointed out that top eateries in countries such as the United Kingdom, Denmark, and Australia regularly feature ants on their menus. However, prosecutors maintained that serving unapproved ingredients remains illegal under South Korean law, noting that the ant-topped dessert was served over 12,200 times, generating substantial revenue, as noted in the BBC report.

While court documents have not publicly named the establishment, only 10 restaurants in the South Korean capital hold two Michelin stars. A final verdict in the case is expected on September 2.