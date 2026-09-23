Vande Bharat vs Shatabdi: The Big Differences Most Passengers Don't Know

For years, Shatabdi was the train many travellers turned to for a quick daytime journey between major cities. Vande Bharat has brought a newer version of that experience, with a different train design, higher operating speeds on some sections and more modern interiors. Both are fully air-conditioned day trains with Chair Car and Executive Chair Car options. Both serve meals on applicable services. But once you look beyond the name, there are some clear differences between them.

Speed Is One Of The Biggest Differences

Vande Bharat can operate at up to 160 kmph on sections where the railway infrastructure allows it. That maximum is currently achieved on the Tughlakabad-Agra section. The train is also designed to pick up speed quickly.

Shatabdi trains generally operate at lower speeds, with 130 kmph as the current maximum on the relevant routes. That does not mean a Vande Bharat will always get you to the destination sooner. The actual journey time depends on the route, number of stops, track conditions and traffic.

Both Are Built For Daytime Travel

The regular Vande Bharat and Shatabdi services are designed around seating rather than overnight travel. Vande Bharat services were introduced for medium and long-distance journeys, generally connecting cities that are less than about 800 km apart or can be reached in under 10 hours with existing services. Shatabdi routes vary in length. The trains are also known for their same-day return schedules.

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The Classes Are Broadly The Same

For the regular daytime services, both trains offer AC Chair Car (CC) and Executive Chair Car (EC). CC is the standard seating class, while EC offers a more spacious seating arrangement.

Vande Bharat's newer interiors include reclining seats, charging points and individual reading lights. The Executive Class seats can rotate, depending on the coach configuration.

Shatabdi also has Chair Car and Executive Chair Car seating. Some Shatabdi services have an additional attraction that Vande Bharat does not: Vistadome coaches, with large windows, glass roof sections and rotatable seats. These are available only on selected routes.

The Interiors Are Where Vande Bharat Feels Newer

Vande Bharat has automatic passenger doors, passenger information displays, GPS-based information systems, CCTV, bio-vacuum toilets and onboard infotainment. Charging points and reading lights are also part of the newer trainset design.

Shatabdi has evolved over the years as well. Its older coaches have been replaced by newer LHB coaches, and some services have additional features such as onboard entertainment.

Food Varies By Train And Route

Food is another area where travellers should check the details of the particular service instead of assuming every train has the same menu. On Both services, catering can include morning tea, breakfast, lunch or dinner and evening snacks, depending on the timing of the journey. But depending on the route and region, the menu can differ largely.

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The Way The Trains Are Built

Vande Bharat is a self-powered electric trainset, so it does not depend on a separate locomotive pulling all the coaches. Shatabdi, on the other hand, is a locomotive-hauled train, where a locomotive pulls the passenger coaches.

Vande Bharat trainsets come with 8, 16 or 20 coaches. But since Shatabdi uses conventional rakes, the composition depends on the particular service.

The Verdict

Since Vande Bharat is the newer service, it's charm is undeniable. The little details on the coaches bring a premium feel most Indian trains lacked for a long time. No wonder a journey on this service is usually called an experience.

The two trains have a lot in common. Both are air-conditioned daytime services with reserved seating and onboard food. The difference is that Vande Bharat brings a newer trainset, faster acceleration and a higher operating speed on suitable sections, while Shatabdi remains an established intercity service with its own network and, on selected routes, options such as Vistadome coaches.