"Used Amenities, Rude Staff," Doctor Shares Poor Experience At 5 Star Hotel

5-star hotels are best known for providing a luxurious stay. However, a recent post on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) shows a doctor's "disgusting" experience at an upscale hotel in Pune. The X user shared that first her room was changed "without any prior intimation". Later, after returning from the spa, she opened a "sealed comb package and found a comb that looked used." The guest felt it was "disgusting and unhygienic" to recycle hotel amenities. "If they're reusing combs, what else are they reusing? Toothbrushes? Horrifying to even think about," she wrote.

Further, the guest raised her concerns with the general manager and found his behaviour "rude, condescending and dismissive."

She wrote, "When I told him not to do this and that social media can make or break reputations these days, he shouted at me and said, 'Do what you want, I'll see what I need to do!' I asked his permission to take his pic to highlight the issue, he became nasty."

Sharing her negative experience, the doctor added, "A 5-star hotel with zero hygiene standards, recycled amenities, and a General Manager who bullies customers? Unacceptable!"

The user also shared a picture of the comb. The post has gone viral on social media and many users echoed similar experiences:

"I once caught a hotel employee when he was checking my bag, already lost one dongle earlier in the same hotel in Mumbai. Don't leave your valuables anytime in the room," an X user wrote.

Another shared, "I was there last month and just as I checked in, another couple just opened the door and entered the room. They hadn't checked out yet and I was allotted the same room!"

A third one added, "I too had a horrible experience in Jaipur. There was a lizard in the room roaming on the floor, when complained about the same to the front desk they were very casual about it. Nobody followed up on the feedback I sent. I found the staff at the reception very arrogant."

Disclaimer: NDTV does not vouch for the claims in the post by the X user.